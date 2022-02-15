In Memoriam Jacek D. Rudnicki  Sept 10, 1977 – Feb 6, 2022

In Memoriam

With tremendous sadness in our hearts, we announce that our son Jacek Rudnicki, 44, of Chicago, IL, passed away tragically on February 6th after suffering a gunshot wound in downtown Chicago.

Jacek was born in Poland on September 10, 1977, to Joanna and Marek Rudnicki. He moved to the US in 1987, and went on to graduate from Union College in 1999. A technology wiz, Jacek worked in financial and computer tech. A lover of people and the world, Jacek was a most loyal and devoted friend, always ready to help with anything one needed. He was a generous and gentle soul who always saw the good in all he came to know.

Jacek is survived by his parents, Joanna and Marek, and sister Anna. A funeral mass will be held at St. Hyacinth Basilica, 3636 W. Wolfram, Chicago this Saturday, February 12thnasna at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.