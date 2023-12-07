In Memoriam

Jacqueline Hamblin

1935-2023

JACQUELINE HAMBLIN

(Photo provided)

ONEONTA—Jacquie Hamblin made her transition to another place on December 3, 2023.

Jacquie was born in Sandusky, Ohio to John Robert and Dorothy (Monroe) Kahler. Her early years were spent in Rye Beach, Ohio—a small village on the shore of Lake Erie. The family later moved to Sandusky, where her father taught language at the high school and the family grew, with sister Donna and brother David. Jacquie spent a happy childhood playing dolls with her sister, roller skating and playing outdoor games in the summer. Jacquie attended the same grade school that her father had many years earlier. At Sandusky High School, the Chess Club and particularly the Drama Club were her chief activities. Her abiding love of theater was started with the Drama Club, both acting and learning all phases of technical theater.

After graduation, Jacquie took a job as an aide in the Physical Therapy Department of Good Samaritan Hospital, the same place she was born. The head of the department was a rabid Cleveland Indians fan—so if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. Jacquie attended a number of baseball games in Cleveland, including an All-Star game and the 1954 World Series. She avidly followed baseball for many years and a special memory was meeting and having conversation with Ted Williams when she stayed at the same hotel as the Boston Red Sox. Jacquie continued her theater experience with Harlequin’s, a long-established Little Theater group in Sandusky, and she planned to attend the Cleveland Playhouse for further education. At an interview with the director of the Playhouse, she was advised to get some college credits first. Thus, she enrolled in Ohio State University, her father’s alma mater and where her grandfather was a professor. Jacquie participated in all aspects of theater and won a college award for the lighting of a production of “South Pacific.” During one of her many classes in theater, she met her future husband, Junius Hamblin, a graduate student pursuing his PhD.

Junius and Jacquie married in June of 1957. Daughter Diane was born while at a one-year job at Louisiana State University. Two years were spent in Ithaca, where Junius taught at Cornell University. A summer theater job at Keuka College employed both of them, with Jacquie working as the box office and house manager. In 1961, the family moved to Oneonta, with Junius accepting a position at the New York State College at Oneonta. Daughter Rachel was born in Oneonta in 1963. Through the years, Jacquie was active in many organizations: Oneonta Community Theater, where she designed the set for and stage-managed the production of “The Mousetrap”; house manager for Glimmerglass Opera for several years; Bugbee School Parent Teacher Organization; Catskill Area Hospice Auxiliary; Chenango Valley Doll Club; Shaker Doll Club; and Fisher-Price Collectors Club. She served in various offices in many of these clubs. She also maintained supporting memberships in many arts, historical and environmental organizations. She loved attending the ballet and did so in Cleveland, Saratoga, New York City, and Toronto. She also enjoyed watching the birds (and squirrels!) at feeders outside her window, reading “The New York Times,” and studying architecture and film history.

Jacquie is survived by her daughters, Diane Hamblin and Rachel Ainslie-Hamblin (Warren); grandchildren Georgia, Ida, and Martie Ainslie-Hamblin; step-sister Kathy Haase (Joe), Columbus, Ohio; sister-in-law Barbara Kahler, Port Clinton, Ohio; and cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband Junius; sister Donna; brother David, and her aunts, uncles, and several cousins.

Friends may call on Saturday, December 16 from 2-4 p.m. with a short memorial at 3:30 p.m. at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz Street, Oneonta.

Flowers are always nice, but Jacquie requests that you consider a donation to Helios Care, 297 River St. Service Rd., Oneonta NY 13820, or a charity of your choice.

