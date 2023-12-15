In Memoriam

Jacqueline T. Lough

1944-2023

MILFORD—Jacqueline Taylor Lough, 78, of Milford, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Jackie was born in Utica, New York on December 12, 1944, the youngest daughter to Jack and Juno Purvis. Along with her family, she moved to Cooperstown, New York when she was very young and remained a resident of the Cooperstown/Milford area her entire life.

Jackie was a woman who loved her family immensely. She was an excellent cook and could make soup out of a stone. She thoroughly enjoyed entertaining at her home during the holidays. She was a very generous woman who will be missed greatly. Jackie loved animals, especially her cats. She was affectionately called “Grandma Kitty” by her grandchildren.

Jackie is survived by her three loving children, Kenny Hotaling Jr. (Billie Jo), Sharon Chase (Michael), and James Hotaling (Dara); seven grandchildren of whom she was very proud, Ken Hotaling III, Mitchell Hotaling, Jarrett Hotaling, Luke Folts, Quincey Chase, Ellie Hotaling, and Sophia Hotaling; and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving Jackie is her sister, Mary Kathryn Barrett (Bill), and many nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of life gathering for Jackie will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jackie’s name may be directed to the Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown.