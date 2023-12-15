Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Jacqueline T. Lough
1944-2023

MILFORD—Jacqueline Taylor Lough, 78, of Milford, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Jackie was born in Utica, New York on December 12, 1944, the youngest daughter to Jack and Juno Purvis. Along with her family, she moved to Cooperstown, New York when she was very young and remained a resident of the Cooperstown/Milford area her entire life.

Jackie was a woman who loved her family immensely. She was an excellent cook and could make soup out of a stone. She thoroughly enjoyed entertaining at her home during the holidays. She was a very generous woman who will be missed greatly. Jackie loved animals, especially her cats. She was affectionately called “Grandma Kitty” by her grandchildren.

Jackie is survived by her three loving children, Kenny Hotaling Jr. (Billie Jo), Sharon Chase (Michael), and James Hotaling (Dara); seven grandchildren of whom she was very proud, Ken Hotaling III, Mitchell Hotaling, Jarrett Hotaling, Luke Folts, Quincey Chase, Ellie Hotaling, and Sophia Hotaling; and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving Jackie is her sister, Mary Kathryn Barrett (Bill), and many nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of life gathering for Jackie will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jackie’s name may be directed to the Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Hometown People

Hometown People Milford’s Wynn Williams Wins New Speranzi Award…

In Memoriam Ronald G. Peters May 28, 1944-February 01, 2023

In Memoriam Ronald G. Peters May 28, 1944-February 01, 2023 ONEONTA—Ronald G. Peters, 78, passed away unexpectedly at home on February 1, 2023. Ron was born on May 28, 1944 to William J. and Evelyn M. Peters in NYC. He attended Great Neck High School, where he acquired a band of lifelong friends and graduated in the Class of 1962. He spent the summer after graduation on the Hospital Ship SS Hope on its mission to Peru. He was so interested in this that he continued on these missions in summers during college. The mission to Ecuador brought many stories that he…

In Memoriam: Virginia L. Stocking

In Memoriam Virginia L. Stocking December 2, 1922-May 17, 2023 SPRINGFIELD CENTER—Virginia L. Stocking, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on May 17, 2023 at the age of 100.  Virginia was born in Cooperstown on December 2, 1922 to Earl and Catherine Richards. She spent most of her childhood in East Springfield and graduated from Springfield Central School in June of 1940. She married Glenn C. Stocking on April 9, 1944. Virginia and Glenn devoted their lives to each other and to their family.  In addition to spending time with her family, Virginia enjoyed playing the organ,…