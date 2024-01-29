In Memoriam

James E. Sawyer

1943-2024

JAMES E. SAWYER

(Photo provided)

ONEONTA—James E. Sawyer, 80, passed away unexpectedly at home on January 27, 2024.

He was born June 13, 1943 in Oneonta, the son of Emory C. and Mary E. (Taylor) Sawyer.

Jim graduated from Oneonta High School, Class of 1961 and one month later he proudly enlisted in the United States Navy. He served on the USS Cone (DD 866) and was honorably discharged in August of 1965 with the rank of RM3.

Upon returning home from the military, Jim joined his father in the family business at Sawyer Cleaners Inc. and continued working there until 1993, when the business was sold.

Jim also served the City of Oneonta as a fireman—first as a call man February 11, 1971—and became a full-time firefighter on February 14, 1974 as a result of the D&H train derailment on February 12, 1974 and retired after 22 years of faithful service on July 28, 1996.

Jim married Jean A. Whiteman on April 21, 1962 at the First Presbyterian Church in Oneonta.

He was a member of the Oneonta Elks Club and the Oneonta American Legion. Jim took great pride in his family. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren at their sporting events, especially Friday Night Football at OHS. He was also involved with the Cub Scouts, camping with the Boy Scouts, and coaching basketball for a church league. He cherished the moments with family dinners. They loved that he was able to make his mother’s spaghetti sauce, exactly the same as she did. He enjoyed grilling, even during the winter, as well as word finds and Sudoku.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of just shy of 62 years, Jean Sawyer; children Jane E. Pidgeon (David Martin), John E. Sawyer (Penny Wikoff); grandchildren Ryan Pidgeon (Sabrina Pierce), Matthew and his wife, Shelby Pidgeon, Emily Sawyer, and Brandon Hansen; great-grandchildren Kelsi Neudel and Logan Sawyer; sisters Beverley Newkirk (Al Davis) and Judith Baxter; (David’s daughter and family) Chelsea, Ryan, Ryan and Bailey Campbell; former son-in-law Patrick Pidgeon; many nieces and nephews; Rotary Exchange daughter Dr. Cha Perez-Mari; and all those affectionately known as his “buddy.”

He was predeceased by his parents and brothers-in-law John Newkirk and James Baxter.

Calling hours will be 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz Street, Oneonta. There will be an Elks Lodge of Sorrows Service at 4:45 p.m.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Friday, February 2 at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mark Montfort officiating and a Fireman’s Service conducted by the Oneonta Fire Department.

The interment with military honors will be at the Oneonta Plains Cemetery at a later date.

Donations may be made to the Oneonta Fire Department Rescue Fund, 81 Main St., Oneonta, NY 13820.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lhpfuneralhome.com