In Memoriam

James Frazier

1940-2024

JAMES FRAZIER

(Photo provided)

ONEONTA—James “Jimmy” Frazier died peacefully on July 17, 2024 at 84. He was born March 29, 1940 to Mabel and Leslie Frazier in Davenport, New York. James married the love of his life, Roberta (“Bobbie”), on January 2, 1962. Together, they built a thriving family business. James loved beauty. This passion led him to establish J.R. Frazier and Sons, a company that became a cornerstone of our community.

From a Radio Flyer wagon full of vegetables, the business flourished, earning a reputation for quality, integrity and customer service. At one point, the family-run geranium business became one of the biggest in the Northeast, shipping cuttings nationwide. He filled his gardens with over 10,000 perennials and hosted many visitors to enjoy the beauty.

James was not only a successful businessman but also a generous individual. Many will testify to his influence on their lives.

James had a profound love for birds and antiques, which were also turned into business ventures. He was a perpetual learner, creator and entrepreneur.

James is survived by Roberta “Bobbie” Frazier, the mother of his children, and their five children: Rodney (Rosa) Frazier, Daryl (Norm) Hickling, Jackie (Steve) Roese, Jay (Kim) Frazier, and Michele (John) Frazier. He was also grandfather to Hunter, Amanda, Hampton, Madison, Rylee, Jackson, Makenna, Kyden, Cohen and Shepherd. His siblings, Barbara, Crystal, Carla, Clara, Evelyn, Helen, Mary and Leslie, also survive him. His sister, Joanne, passed in 2023.

A celebration of James’ life will be held on August 2, 2024 from 11-11:45 a.m. at Bookhout Funeral Home, 357 Main Street, Oneonta, New York. A reception will follow at SUNY Oneonta College Camp, 119 Hoffman Road, Oneonta, from 1-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Helios Care in James’ memory.

James Frazier’s life was a testament to hard work. May he rest in peace.