In Memoriam

Jane Crosby Spinney Huber

1932–2024

JANE CROSBY SPINNEY HUBER

(Photo provided)

SEBASTIAN, FL—Jane Crosby Spinney Huber, age 91, of Sebastian, Florida passed away on Monday, April 1, 2024.

She passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, David Eastman Huber, sister Joyce Spinney Canning, son David Steven Huber, and her late-in-life partner, Jesse Knipshild, with whom she shared 15 years of love, travel, friends, and families.

Jane was born on August 31, 1932 in New York City and grew up in Montclair, New Jersey. She was the daughter of Frank Oakman Spinney and Judith Downer Hamilton. She graduated from high school in 1950 and from The University of New Hampshire with a Bachelor of Arts in 1954.

Jane was involved in many activities throughout her life. She followed her husband, David Huber, in his Air Force career and lived in many places in the United States and in Okinawa, where she taught English to Okinawan students.

Jane and David raised their family with love throughout their travels and she formed many lifelong friendships and found time to pursue personal interests.

She remained humble and seldom drew attention to her accomplishments. Rarely outspoken, she possessed a sharp wit yet quiet, gentle humor and loved to observe the human condition.

She was chairwoman of the Cooperstown Winter Carnival and active in the League of Women Voters. Jane enjoyed playing tennis, running, masters swimming, and traveling, including her many cross-country road trips. She was a founding member of the Sebastian Friendly Tennis Club and played tennis into her 80s. In 1973, Jane swam the length of Otsego Lake in Cooperstown—9 miles. She also ran the Miami Marathon in the 1980s.

Jane shared a friendship of more than 70 years with a circle of three ladies from her college days. They called themselves “The Dragons.” Inspired by this lifelong friendship, Jane took a four-week tour to mainland China in the 1980s.

Jane was an avid reader and a member of book clubs wherever she lived.

She spent many summers attending writing camp at Skidmore College as well as attending the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference and the Iowa Writers’ Workshop.

Through the book clubs, her avid reading, and writer workshops, Jane wrote and published a number of short stories about her family.

She is survived by her brother, David Gildersleeve Cruickshank (Kathie); sister Virginia Gildersleeve Cruickshank; her loving children, Frank Hamilton Huber, Joyce Alden Huber, (George) Weir and Clair Eastman Huber (Thomas) Ball; granddaughter Emily Bajjaly Ball; nieces Raina Koenitzer and Jane Burgess; nephews Gregory Cruickshank and James Cruickshank; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She will be forever loved and remembered by her children, her siblings, her granddaughter, her many nieces and nephews, and her many friends.

Formal services and a memorial will be held in Fly Creek, New York at a later date.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Salvation Army or Red Cross.