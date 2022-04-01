In Memoriam Jane Elizabeth Carr Boaz April 8, 1932 – September 29, 2021

In Memoriam

COOPERSTOWN – Jane Elizabeth Carr Boaz, daughter of Cooperstown, a registered nurse by profession, died on September 29, 2021, in San Diego, California, where she lived with her husband of 65 years, James Boaz.

Born on April 8, 1932, in Cooperstown, Jane was the daughter of Bernard Carr, the town’s electrician, and Mary Dafner Carr, a bookkeeper at the Otesaga Hotel. Jane grew up on a farm in Fly Creek, in the building that is now the Sportsman’s Tavern. She spoke fondly about her rustic upbringing with numerous farm animals and dogs Trixie and Laddie, and she adored playing with the neighbors’ many kids and horses as she was an only child. She attended the one-room schoolhouse in Fly Creek, and in the winter her father watered down a field and strung up lights so that all the children could ice skate even in the evening.

The Carr family moved to 62 Elm Street, Cooperstown, when Jane attended high school. She graduated in 1950 and, thanks to the advice of her aunt Mildred Carr Lee, a schoolteacher, she headed off to Plattsburgh State College to study nursing. Jane graduated with an R.N./Education degree in 1954, worked at Bassett Hospital and as a school nurse at Canajoharie Elementary School, before she along with two girlfriends headed across the country to California to experience the wider world.

The young women worked at jobs in the Los Angeles area, where they all soon met their respective husbands. Jane married James Boaz, then a student, on April 14, 1956. The couple and their four children would move 28 times over the ensuing 50 years — among the places they lived were Albuquerque, New Mexico; Cleveland and Cincinnati, Ohio; St. Louis, Missouri; Bethesda, Maryland; Albany, New York; and Los Angeles. The family often relocated due to the opportunities of Jim Boaz’s career as a television executive, and they traveled worldwide as well. Jane continued to work as a nurse in Bethesda.

Since 1993 Jane and Jim have lived in San Diego, California. Jane is survived by her husband and their children: David Boaz (Atlanta, GA), Julia Boaz Cooper Coughlin (Santa Fe, NM), Amy Boaz Nugent (Taos, NM), and Andrea Boaz Schmidt (Cary, NC). They have 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

For the occasion of Jane’s 90th birthday on April 8, her family is planning to bring her ashes back to Cooperstown, where she spent her formative years and forged dear friendships. We invite all friends of Jane to join us for memorial drinks at the Hawkeye Grill, Otesaga Hotel, on Friday, April 8 at 5 p.m.