In Memoriam

Jeff C. Seamon
1962-2026

JEFF C. SEAMON
(Photo provided)

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—Jeff C. Seamon, 63, of Richfield Springs, New York, passed away unexpectedly on January 23, 2026. 

Born March 8, 1962 in New Berlin, New York to Louis and Marie Seamon, he was the youngest son of nine children. He attended Richfield Springs Central School. Growing up on the family farm ignited his lifelong interest in agricultural and mechanical pursuits. 

Dad, The Ole Man, Seamy, Jeffrey, Grandpa Big Guy, Papa Jeff, Poppo—a man with almost as many nicknames as opinions. He was of strong conviction and stubborn as an ox. A restless soul with nomadic tendencies, he took great satisfaction in watching people shake their heads in disbelief over his choices. “Now you see me, now you don’t.” 

A jack-of-all-trades if there ever was one, he could do anything you asked as long as the timeline was infinite. From farming to building silos, over-the-road trucking, commercial fishing operations, masonry and restorative work, he had a story or experience to share about everything. A homesteader at heart, his hobbies included hunting, fishing, grilling, gardening, bee keeping and wine making. He could otherwise be found driving around, talking on the phone about everything and nothing, meandering through a flea market in search of vintage treasures, watching movies or enjoying a meal with family or friends alongside his homemade wine. 

As is characteristic of large families in small towns, everyone either knew him or knew of him. The stories run deep and the memories deeper. Everyone knew and loved him in their own way—each relationship unique, profound, yet impossible to describe. His memory lives on through every project started, every adventure, life lesson, joke, meal and conversation shared. The words said as well as those left unsaid. 

He is survived by seven loving children, their spouses, eleven grandchildren and six siblings as well as countless extended relatives and friends, near and far, with whom he shared meals, wine, honey, deep belly laughs, and a lifetime of adventures. Taken home too soon, he will be deeply missed by all. “Yeah, nice.” 

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

