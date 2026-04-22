TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, April 23

Richfield Springs Central School

Presents ‘Alice By Heart’

THEATER—7 p.m. “Alice By Heart.” The story of a young girl in London during the blitz of WWII. Also showing at 7 p.m. on 4/24 and 4/25. Richfield Springs Central School, 93 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0610 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4276287312659686/4276287319326352/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074353188166688&set=a.418484840420196

OTSEGO COUNTY—9 a.m. Meeting of the Administration Committee, chaired by Margaret Kennedy. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4206 or https://www.youtube.com/@otsegocountynewyork/live

RECOVERY—10 a.m. “Vets Helping Vets—Open AA Meeting.” Held each Thursday. Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122164107158895731&set=a.122109203768895731

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/calendar

CONNECTIONS—11 a.m. “Senior Walk/Cornhole.” Held Mondays and Thursdays. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237770986725154&set=pcb.3038900039652261

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. “Dine Out for a Cause.” Eat out and a percentage of the proceeds benefit hospice and palliative care patients of Helios Care. Mel’s at 22, 22 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. (607) 322-4012 or https://helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

POST OFFICE—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Virtual Job Fair. Hiring for career/pre-career positions throughout New York. Held each Thursday. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=25789401700649765&set=gm.2294846124289731&idorvanity=503131676794527

VOLUNTEER—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fight hunger in Otsego County. Help staff unload deliveries of food and other items for families in need. Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8902 or https://cooperstownfoodpantry.org/

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org.

CRAFT—1 p.m. Paper Tree Relief Sculptures. Registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=920143710646345&set=a.182156554445068

SUPPORT—1:30-3 p.m. “Caregiver Support Group.” Caregivers connect, identify local resources and create strategies for self-care. Free; registration required. Office of the Aging, 113 Park Place #3, Schoharie. (607) 432-5525 or https://helioscare.org/all-events/caregiver-support-groups-2/

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. LARP Fight Practice. Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Group uses the lightest touch foam padded weapon combat system. Big Pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122211880724285514&set=a.122102968988285514

FAMILY FUN NIGHT—5:30 p.m. Held each Thursday. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. Sp.kelly@4cls.org or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=963238189361644&set=a.963227626029367

CANASTA—5:30 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=920143710646345&set=a.182156554445068

COMEDY—5:30-7 p.m. “Improv Comedy Classes.” Held Thursday nights through 4/30. The Loft, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. mrsacrso@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/1553728472869835/1553728492869833?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22unknown%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/reel/1319208253555941

WORKSHOP—6 p.m. “Understanding Your Electric Bill with the Otsego County Conservation Association.” Free and open to the public. Registration required. Held at the Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/understanding-your-electric-bill-workshop?fbclid=IwY2xjawRCBWRleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFYdlI1U0R3NUxPYTFOSkJJc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHp0SfLD8ddSJCObmWSTVcYJCl6W-8_3fIgok0xqPX59i_klPAheRVN0ySIs5_aem_M52b-AHHFn8opHuj5RL1YQ

PICKLEBALL—6:30 p.m. Free; registration required. Held each Thursday. Presented by Adult Education of Richfield Springs Central School, 93 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0610 ext. 2351 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1632311281545260&set=a.849878986455164

POTTERY—6:30-9:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateWinter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

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