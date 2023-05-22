In Memoriam

Jeffrey R. Smith, 60

February 26, 1963 – March 1, 2023

Jeffrey R. Smith

COOPERSTOWN—Jeffrey Richard Smith of Cooperstown and Venice, Florida, son of Gayle and Jack Smith of Cooperstown, entered into eternal rest Wednesday night, March 1, 2023, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in North Venice, Florida following an extended illness. He was 60.

Born February 26, 1963 in Little Falls, Jeff graduated from Cooperstown Central School where he was a proud “Redskin” participating in many sports. He then attended Fordham University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business.

For over 20 years, Jeff owned and operated Smitty’s Pit Bar & Grille and the Pig & Pickerel Pub on Washington Avenue in Albany. He ran his business as a family, lending a hand to employees and customers when they were down on their luck.

An ardent life-time fan of the New York Yankees, Jeff also loved golf, and was proud of once having a hole-in-one on the ninth hole at The Leatherstocking Golf Course. He will be remembered for his enthusiasm, for being quick-witted and for possessing a unique sense of humor. A good story, a good laugh and the Budweiser song were things he relished throughout his life. He drank tea, not coffee in the morning, and other things later in the day.

Throughout his life he reinvented himself several times over, at times defying medical and professional advice, and even likely outcomes. In the end, Jeff faced death as he often faced life…without fear, and on his own terms.

Jeff is survived by his mother and father, Gayle and Jack Smith of Cooperstown; his three children, of whom he was quite proud and cherished any contact, Whitney and Allyson of Albany and Zachary of Texas; four sisters, Abbie Ashford of Old Cottonwood, Arizona, Amy Smith of Stuart, Florida, Emily Smith of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Veronica Harris and husband Jeffrey of Aspinwall, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Sean Smith of Lawton, Oklahoma and Norton Smith and wife Kimberly of Malibu, California; two uncles, Gary L. Shults and wife Helen of Canajoharie and Manly E. Shults and wife Karen of Delhi; three aunts, Sondra Failing of Fort Plain, Mary Buckley of Little Silver, New Jersey, and Vera Quigley and husband Robert of Cooperstown; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown, with The Very Reverend Michael G. Cambi, pastor, presiding.

In honor of Jeff, pay a kindness forward.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.