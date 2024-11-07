Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Jerry Madsen
1951-2024

JERRY MADSEN
(Photo provided)

SOUTH NEW BERLIN/BUTTERNUTS—Jerry Madsen, aged 73, of South New Berlin, New York, passed away on November 1, 2024, peacefully surrounded by his beloved family. Born on March 19, 1951, Jerry dedicated his life to his family, friends and his community, leaving a legacy of hard work and cherished memories.

Jerry graduated from Morris Central School and furthered his education at SUNY Delhi. He was deeply rooted in his community, serving as an Otsego County Board Representative, working for the Town of Butternuts and was an active member of the Gilbertsville Grange. Jerry owned J&J Quality Logging Company, which underscored his love for the outdoors and commitment to his family.

A devoted family man, Jerry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ruth Madsen; mother-in-law Gladys Pope; children Jerry Madsen (Rebecca) and Hydie Cotten (Dave); and siblings Larry Madsen (Viola), Bruce Madsen, and Gloria Madsen. His legacy continues through his grandchildren, Katie Madsen (Christopher), Dominick Hopper (Summer), Leah Cotten, Dakota Cotten (Will), Micheala Cotten (Cyller), and great-grandchildren Leium Hopper and Layla Skala. His love for mischief continues through his Uncle Ray Mudge (Hazle).

Jerry was predeceased by his parents, Alice Jensen and John Madsen; stepfather Will Jensen; and siblings Albie Madsen, Louie Clark, Clare Clark, and Alice Robinson.

A man of the outdoors, Jerry cherished hunting and fishing. He took great joy in vacationing with his family, creating lasting memories. His love for these activities was only surpassed by his devotion to his family.

The community will gather to honor Jerry’s life at the Johnston & Stanimer Funeral Home, 60 Broad Street, Morris New York, on Friday, November 8, 2024 with calling hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. His graveside funeral service will follow at Hillington Cemetery in Morris, New York, with Pastor Lee Sweeny officiating. His family will then celebrate his life at the Morris VFW Post 1417, 316 Ellis Road, Laurens, NY 13796.

Jerry’s life was a testament to the values of family, community and perseverance. His presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

His family has entrusted his care to Edd Stanimer of the Johnston & Stanimer Funeral Home in Morris. To share an online condolence with his family, visit www.JohnstonFH.com.

