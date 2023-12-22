Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Melissa A. Carvin
1969-2023

MELISSA A. CARVIN
(Photo Provided)

ONEONTA—Melissa A. Carvin, 54, passed away unexpectedly on December 17, 2023 at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany.

She was born April 2, 1969 in Oneonta, the daughter of John and Frances (Beams) Mattice.

Melissa graduated from Oneonta High School, Class of 1987, and SUNY Delhi in 1989 with a degree in nursing. She worked on the maternity ward for 26 years at A.O. Fox Hospital, Oneonta, until the unit closed; at that time, she became a Women’s Health triage nurse at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown.

She was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church in Oneonta.  

Melissa was a people person. She loved spending time with her family and had a special relationship with her nieces and nephews. She was a collector of snowmen and adored all things Disney.

She is survived by her husband, Christopher Carvin; her son, Christopher Ryan Carvin (Madeleigh Place); her siblings, Deborah (Robert) Archer, John (Pam) Mattice, Jr.; sister-in-law Connie Mattice; nieces and nephews Carol Anne Pierce (DJ Wooden), Daniel Mattice (Kimberly), Samantha Tetor (Nicholas), Makenzie Pierce, Andrew Pierce, Kylie Mattice, Kinsleigh Tetor, Kara Mattice, and Eric Mattice; an aunt, Joyce Stone (Louie); mother-in-law Nadine Stenson; brother-in-law Cuyle Carvin; aunts and uncles Martin Northrup (Fran), Sharon Shaver, and Harold Stenson; and many cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents; brother David Mattice, nephew Adam Pierce, and father-in-law William Carvin.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to the start of the memorial service at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 28 at the First United Presbyterian Church, 2 Walling Avenue, Oneonta, with the Rev. Dr. Cynthia Walton-Leavitt officiating. Also participating will be the Otsego, Delaware & Schoharie Nurses Honor Guard, with a Nurses Tribute Service.

Interment at Oneonta Plains Cemetery will be at a later date.

Please consider donations in loving memory of Melissa to: Ronald McDonald House, www.rmdh.org; Toys for Tots, www.toysfortots.org; or the Oneonta Dollars for Scholars, www.oneonta.dollarsforscholars.org

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lhpfuneralhome.com, the website of Oneonta’s only family-owned funeral home, Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono at 51 Dietz Street.

