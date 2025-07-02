Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

JoAnn G. Hubbell
1950-2025

JOANN GAIL HUBBELL
(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—JoAnn Gail Hubbell, 75, a beloved resident of the area, peacefully entered into eternal life on Sunday morning, June 29, 2025, at Woodside Hall in Cooperstown, surrounded by her children and dear friends.

Born January 17, 1950 at the Aurelia Osborn Fox Memorial Hospital in Oneonta, JoAnn was the daughter of Glenford H. and Lillian E. (Moran) Hubbell.

After graduating from Cooperstown Central School with the Class of 1968, she went on to attend the State University of New York College at Oneonta.

Later in life, JoAnn followed her calling in healthcare, attending the Ellis Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1983. She worked as a dedicated registered nurse at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady and also served patients through her work with United Healthcare.

For a time, JoAnn practiced real estate in the Capitol District before returning to Cooperstown in 2005 to join her family at Hubbell’s Real Estate.

JoAnn is survived by her son, Jason Hubbell Long, his wife, Rebecca, of Pierstown, and sons: Ian and Alec. She is also survived by her daughter, Victoria C. Long-Gula, and her husband, John, of Schenectady, along with their children: Natalia Christine and Donovan Xavier.

JoAnn is survived by her sister, Christine Winslow, and her husband, Michael, of Fly Creek, and their children: Andria Bryant and husband Jeffrey, Cassandra Woosley and husband Donald, along with their children Dylan and Emily, all of Charleston, South Carolina. She is further survived by her brother, Glenn E. Hubbell, and his wife, Cindy, of Cooperstown, and their children: Jennifer Hubbell and her husband Hassan Taimur, Laura Hubbell, and Brian Hubbell and his wife, Julia.

To celebrate JoAnn’s life, her family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on Monday, July 7, 2025, with a service to follow at 4 p.m., all taking place at Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

Burial will be private in Lakewood Cemetery in Cooperstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

