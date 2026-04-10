In Memoriam

Judith Jackson

1943-2025

JUDITH JACKSON

(Photo provided)

FLY CREEK – Judith Jackson, 82, entered into eternal life late Monday morning, December 22, 2025, at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, following a valiant battle with cancer.

Born September 2, 1943, at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, Judith Ann was a daughter of Kenneth E. and Emily (Weir) Thorn. She attended Cooperstown Central School.

Judy was first employed at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital at the switchboard, then as a receptionist in the emergency room, and then in Central Registration when it first began. Later she went to work in Oneonta where she helped Dr. Levenstein open Oneonta Healthcare. The majority of her working years were spent as an underwriting assistant in the insurance industry, and she was employed for 20 years with State Farm in Malta.

In her leisure Judy enjoyed going to garage sales, dining at The Blue Mingo Grill on Otsego Lake, visiting the Carrot Barn at Schoharie Valley Farms and family get-togethers.

Judy is survived by her husband of 53 years, David M. Jackson, whom she married on May 27, 1972, in a ceremony at the Cooperstown United Methodist Church. She is further survived by her daughter, Katherine Strait Nichols and her husband, Brian Nichols of Oneonta; four grandchildren, Zachary and Kolby Strait and Emily and Kevin Nichols; her sister, Janice Gage and husband, Jerry and her brother, John B. Thorn and wife, Barbara, all of Hartwick; and several nieces and nephews.

Judy was predeceased by her father, Kenneth E. Thorn who died February 17, 1971; her mother, Emily Thorn who died December 20, 2017; her son, Kenneth “Ken” Lysle Strait who died June 18, 2013; and the father of her children, Charles Strait, who died October 24, 1983.

A Memorial Service in celebration of Judy’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2026, at the Milford United Methodist Church, 113 North Main Street, Milford with John Bower Thorn, Jr., Judy’s nephew and Pastor of the Milford Center Community Bible Church, officiating. Immediately following the service all are welcome to a reception in Fellowship Hall.

Judy will be privately laid to rest in Lakewood Cemetery, Cooperstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Judy may be directed to the Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.