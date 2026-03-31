In Memoriam

Maureen C. Waddell

1957-2026

MAUREEN C. WADDELL

(Photo provided)

FLY CREEK—Maureen Catherine (Kelly) Waddell of Fly Creek, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away unexpectedly on February 21, 2026 following a sudden cardiac event. Maureen was born May 7, 1957 to Thomas and Anita Kelly, one of six children, and grew up in Valley Stream, New York.

Maureen was irreplaceably special. From her youth on Long Island, her young adulthood working for American Airlines, raising a family in Jamestown, New York, to eventually settling in Fly Creek, New York, Maureen consistently brightened the day of everyone she encountered.

She made friends easily with her quick wit and outgoing personality. Her wicked sense of humor was her superpower.

She adored her three children, Tara, Arthur Jr. and Laura, who worshipped their hilarious mom. Once they were grown, Maureen went back to school and became a phlebotomist, which was a perfect career match for her warmth and charm. Maureen was a shining star in the outpatient lab at MIBH, where everyone who met her was immediately dazzled by her expertise, kindness and unmistakable laughter.

Maureen was predeceased by her parents, whom she selflessly cared for in Florida during the final years of their lives.

Maureen is survived by her three children, Tara (Josh), AJ (Kristen) and Laura (Corey); two grandchildren, Artie and Dylan; her sister, Eileen (Tom), and brothers, Tom (Jayne), Jim (Janet), Dan (Nancy), and Bob (Debra); along with many nieces and nephews who all loved her so much.

A celebration of Maureen’s life will be held on May 30, 2026 from 1-4 p.m. at the home of Eileen and Tom Lieber in Fly Creek.