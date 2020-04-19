IN MEMORIAM Jocelyn A. Rauscher Jan. 26, 1942-April 16, 2020

COOPERSTOWN – In the early morning hours of Thursday, April 16, 2020, Jocelyn A. Rauscher, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away unexpectedly due to cardiac-related issues at her home with her husband by her side. She was 78.

A native of Scotland, she was born Jan. 26, 1942, in Edinburgh, a daughter of the late William Ferguson Jack and Gwendolyn Hurdle Jack. Educated in the United Kingdom, she was employed in England as a Registered Nurse.

On April 3, 1971, she married Andrew Rauscher, M.D. in a private ceremony in East Sheen, Surrey, U.K. Dr. Rauscher is a former Bassett Hospital medical director.

Jocelyn was an enthusiastic bird watcher, avid gardener and talented artist specializing in painting, doll making and pottery. She loved to create paintings of English cottages, meadows and bluebell woods, all memories of her upbringing in England.

She was very giving to her family and to the community. She opened her home to others, and they became part of her extended family. Jocelyn was also a skillful chef, creating new recipes for her family who always appreciated tasting her delicious creations.

A talented horse rider, she passed on this passion to her daughter, and recently became involved with her hobby farm. In her free time, she volunteered at the Bassett Cancer Clinic and was a hospice volunteer helping ease the pain of others during their battles with cancer, as she was a two-time survivor herself.

Jocelyn is survived by her husband of 48 years, Andrew Rauscher, M.D.; their five children, Daniel and Jeanne Rauscher of Haddam, Conn., Rebecca Nichols and fiancé Andre Mills of Westford, Mass., Pilarin Nichols of North Andover, Mass., Jemma Rauscher and John Dinnenn of Cooperstown, and Annabel Vallance of Chelmsford, Mass.; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Alex, Laura, Liam, Maeve, Emily, Brendan and Finnigan; a sister-in-law, Marya Parker of England; and a long list of lifelong friends. A lifelong lover of animals she leaves behind Bodie, Ozzie, and her cat Freddy.

While there will be no service or gathering at this time, please remember the times you spent with Jocelyn, smile, and know that she is at peace. A celebration of life will be planned in the future.

For those who wish to make a donation in memory of Jocelyn, her family respectfully requests that memorial gifts be directed to the Susquehanna SPCA or the Salvation Army.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.