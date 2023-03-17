In Memoriam John (Jack) R. Stiefel 1936-2023

In Memoriam

John R. Stiefel

LAURENS – John (Jack) R. Stiefel, 86, of Laurens passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Albany Medical Center.

Born on September 4, 1936 in Oneonta, New York, Jack was the son of Frederick and Mabel (Moon) Stiefel.

He is survived by his children, Jolene, Julie, Joi, John, Joseph, Jeanene, and James; his loving grandchildren, Cristy, Jesse, Kevin, Andrew, J.J., Darby, Jamie, Benjamin, Maxwell, Samuel, Trace, Cooper, Jaqueline, Amber, Tristen, and Gwendolyn; his sister, Shirley Sargent, of Oneonta; and special friends to Jack and family, Darius, Harry, and Dorothy.



He was predeceased by his son, John R. Stiefel Jr.; grandchild Rory; and his brothers and sisters, Kathryn, Frederick, Kenneth, Robert, Donald, Richard, Gordon, Daurice, Lloyd, Joyce, Norman, Janet, and Ronald.



A service for Jack will be planned for late spring. Service details will be posted with AllOtsego.