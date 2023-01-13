In Memoriam Judith A. Krumpus November 9,1945 – December 31,2022

In Memoriam

“I will be always there with you, right there in your heart.” Mickey Mouse

On December 31,2022 Judith A. Krumpus, joined her parents James and Louise and brother Richard in eternal happiness. Born November 9, 1945 in Plainfield, NJ, Judy lived a life of love and kindness, supported by the strong bonds of family and friends.

Losing her parents at a young age, she was raised by her aunt and uncle, Kathleen and Edwin Phillips in Cooperstown, NY. Surrounded by her Phillips and Clark families, she flourished there and graduated from Cooperstown High in 1963.

She studied at Cobleskill College and Brockport State graduating with a degree in elementary education teaching.

She began her career as an elementary teacher at Ichabod Crane school in Kinderhook, NY in 1970 where here she taught until her retirement in 2003. There she cultivated close friendships with her colleagues and made a lasting impression on her students. She maintained a remarkable and marvelous friendship with her college friends Donna, Elaine, Mona, Maxine and Pat and they all held fast to their Second Tuesday of Month Lunch date for over 45 years.

They will miss her dearly. Mickey Mouse and all things Disney where a central part of Judy’s enjoyment. She so loved her flower gardens and her feline companions Rosie and Ruby. She leaves behind her cousins Joan P Clark, Cooperstown, NY, and Jack Meyer, Greenland, NH. Judy was particularly close to her second cousins Paul A. Clark (Mary Claire), Whitesboro, NY and Peter E. Clark, Baldwinsville, NY who considered her like a big sister. She also leaves many Phillips, Clark and Bushby cousins. A very special thank you to Nick Wood, Amy Ringen and family and the staff of the Columbia-Greene Dialysis Unit, Ghent, NY for the unwavering support, assistance and care they all provided for many years. A memorial mass will be held January 21, 2023 at The Church of St. Joseph, Stuyvesant Falls , NY at 11 am.

Internment at St Mary’s Cemetery, Cooperstown, NY will follow in the spring. Please plant flowers in Judy’s honor every chance you get and always remember what Mickey Mouse said “ Laughter is timeless, imagination has no age, and dreams are forever”