In Memoriam

Judythe Dim
1940-2024

JUDYTHE DIM
(Photo Provided)

ONEONTA—Judythe Dim, a recent resident of Oneonta, New York and formerly of New York City (Manhattan), died on Monday, February 12, 2024 at the age of 83.

Born on August 25, 1940 to parents Ann and Nathan, she had one sister, Barbara Lee. Most of her early years were spent in Brooklyn, New York, where she graduated from James Madison High School and was captain of the Twirlers.

Judythe went on to graduate from college, married, had two children, and later obtained a Master of Social Work degree and a Doctorate of Social Welfare from Columbia University. She spent her social work career working in foster care and Early Head Start.

She loved, and was dedicated, to her work with children and families. An avid knitter, Judythe could often be found at her local Upper West Side yarn store. She also enjoyed reading, classical music, opera, and movies, and was a loving and devoted grandmother.

She is survived by her son, Adam Cooperstein, and his wife, Fernanda; her daughter, Emily Cooperstein; and her three grandchildren, Jason, William, and Abigail.

