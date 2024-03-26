Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Julie A. Breitmaier
1964-2024

JULIE A. BREITMAIER
(Photo Provided)

ONEONTA – Julie A. (Horth) Breitmaier, 60, a lifelong resident of Oneonta, after a year-long fight with cancer, lost her battle on March 15, 2024 while at home. She lived her life to the fullest right up until the end, from having her favorite lunch with her two aunts the Friday before her death, to riding their Ryker motorcycle with her daughter, Cayce, whenever possible. She was well known for her love of family, friends and all her four-legged children.

She was born in Oneonta on February 10, 1964, the daughter of Gerald N. (Jake) Horth and Janet A. (Oliver) Horth of Oneonta. Both predeceased her.

Julie graduated from Oneonta High School in 1982 and then went to college for criminal justice at SCCC, graduating with an AAS degree in 1984. Julie worked many years at Corning Glass in Oneonta, until a work-related injury ended her employment.

As she partially recovered, she joined the Oneonta school system in the cafeteria and became known to the other “Lunch Ladies” as “Granny.” Despite her pain, her love of the children and new work friends made her look forward to each day. Showing her sense of dedication, she continued to work through COVID, despite her injuries and the threat to her health, to help the Lunch Nutrition Program, so that those in need were fed.

Even after the cancer progressed, Julie volunteered during this past holiday season at the 36th annual Friends of Christmas Community Dinner, presented by Saturday’s Bread. Julie enjoyed volunteering with her friend, Helene, helping at the Oneonta Veteran’s Club dinners whenever possible, as well. She was a proud supporter of all veterans, especially those in her family.

Survivors include: her daughter, Cayce Breitmaier, of Oneonta, the light of her life; her husband, Todd Breitmaier, of Oneonta; her sister, Wendy Horth, of Oneonta; her brother, Gregory (Debbie) Horth of Hartwick and their children, Jonathan Horth of Hartwick and Joshua (Cheryl) Horth of Schenectady; and Jacob (Stephanie) Horth and their son Henry of  Mount Vision; and many cousins.

Julie is also survived by her aunts, Madolyn (Carver) Palmer of Oneonta and Betty (Donald) Hooks of Voorheesville; her father-in-law Carl Breitmaier (Joann); brother-in-law Scott Breitmaier; her lifelong best friend since the third grade, who she loved like a loyal sister, Helene Koeppe and her children, Christine, William, and John; her longtime friend, Robin Mayne (Jason) and her children, Summer, Sara, and Tyler; and Cayce’s lifelong “sister” and Julie’s “adopted” daughter, Kyanne Clark, and her daughter, Nevaeh. 

She was predeceased by her aunt, Patricia McAdams, and mother-in-law Ruth Breitmaier. 

 A celebration of Julie’s life will be held on a date yet to be determined.

Arrangements are with Delker and Terry Funeral Home of Edmeston.

