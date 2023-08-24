In Memoriam

Kenneth Lynn Tompkins

WEST LAURENS—Kenneth Lynn Tompkins of West Laurens, New York went home to the loving arms of his Savior on August 21, 2023. Ken was born the eldest of four boys on January 17, 1960 to the late Lynn and Jane (Griffin) Tompkins in Carbondale, Pennsylvania.

Ken grew up in the rural town of South Gibson, Pennsylvania. Although not born into farming, Ken realized early on in his upbringing that he enjoyed all aspects of the trade. As a boy, he loved working on the neighboring Decker farm, and he could be found there constantly. After graduating high school, with his father alongside him, Ken worked in masonry and construction for years, where a profound work ethic was further instilled in him. He continued this work until he returned to farming in 1980.

On February 25, 1989, Ken united in Holy Matrimony with his lifelong partner, Judith Anne Lopatofsky, at Elm Park Church in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He was a devoted husband of 34 years and always kept God at the center of their marriage. He made it his sole ambition to provide for his wife and his children and, in that regard, he never fell short. Even through trials and tribulations, he and Judy had a way of giving their troubles to God, keeping it “lite,” and jokingly remarking that it’s all “peaches and cream.” Just as iron sharpens iron, they made each other stronger with each passing year.

Ken began managing a dairy farm of 55 cows in 1980 in West Clifford, Pennsylvania. He was able to expand the dairy to 75 cows while earning quality awards for milk he sold. In 1995, Ken and Judy took over the farm and began Elkdale Farms. And, in 2002 at the age of 42, when most would be complacent in their work lives, Ken relocated his entire working dairy farm and family 150 miles away to West Laurens, New York. With this move providing ample acreage and a larger barn capacity, Ken was able to soon double his herd in a free-stall dairy operation.

While raising a herd of just over 300 cattle, Ken continued to expand the cropland and reach of the farm. He thoroughly enjoyed working with his family and was especially proud to work with his sons and grandsons. Words cannot do justice to the energy and hours Ken spent on the dairy farm. His work ethic was unmatched, and he successfully farmed until God called him home.

Ken enjoyed the company of neighbors and friends; even when his schedule was totally filled, he made it a priority to make time for others—even if it meant chores were going to end very late that night. A charitable man, sacrificing for his family and friends in countless quiet ways, Ken was a man of action, not of words and he led his family by example through many ups and downs in the dairy business and in life. Ken proved his love and devotion day after day, working tirelessly to provide for his family.

Ken was blessed with a remarkable 63 years of life filled with an abundance of God’s many blessings, great love and laughter. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, cousin, uncle, friend and neighbor. Ken was the quiet stronghold of his family and will be deeply missed by all who loved him.

His greatest joy was his loved ones, and his legacy will live on through his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his adored wife, Judy; cherished children, Sandy of High Springs, Florida and son Calix, Clair and wife Kayla of Morris and their children, Elijah, Clara, Emory, and Kristen; Paulina of Oneonta; Hollis and wife Marci of West Laurens, and their children, Jameson, Della, and Laura; MJ and her husband, Greg, of Saratoga Springs, and their son, John.

Other survivors are brothers Wayne and wife Barabara of Athens, Texas; John and wife Cheri of South Gibson, Pennsylvania; and Nate and Marsha Tompkins of South Gibson, Pennsylvania.

Family and friends are welcome to attend calling hours on Friday August 25, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. at the Johnston & Stanimer Funeral Home, 60 Broad Street, Morris. His funeral service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 50 Broad Street, Morris with his burial in Hillington Cemetery and a reception to follow.

His family has entrusted his care to the Johnston & Stanimer Funeral Home in Morris. To offer an online condolence to his family or to watch his tribute video please visit www.JohnstonFH.com.