In Memoriam Kernan Cross, 75 1948-2023

In Memoriam

BRUNSWICK, ME—Kernan Cross, a central New York native and Cooperstown Central School graduate, passed away January 13 in Brunswick, Maine. He resided in Boothbay Harbor, Maine from 1973 until a recent move to Wiscasset, Maine. He was 75.

Kernan’s open manner earned many friends. Customers of Main Street Photo in Damariscotta, Maine, which he owned for many years, often stopped by just to visit. He also built strong relationships through his volunteer and artistic activities.He was known for his humor and playfulness, highlighted by his wit and by the rubber ducks that appeared magically in his wake. His easy-going traits worked with his thoughtfulness and expertise in several fields to make him an influential presence in many lives.

Variety marked Kernan’s professional activities and personal interests. He tended bar in several MidCoast Maine establishments and drove the Boothbay school bus. He was an accomplished photographer, talented amateur jeweler and avid bicyclist.

But music was Kernan’s main love. He sang with the MidCoast Maine-based Tapestry Singers and in Lincoln County Community Theater shows, most recently in the musical “Bright Star.” A spirited ukulelist, he could be found wielding one of his collection of instruments in concerts and meetings of Damariscotta’s Skidompha Strummers Ukulele Club.

He was a jazz aficionado and shared his deep knowledge of the genre as host of his weekly podcast and on his radio show, “All That Jazz,” on Bowdoin College’s station, WBRU. Kernan was an enthusiastic participant in all of his artistic endeavors and was generous in sharing his encouragement and expertise with friends and fellow group members.

Kernan was born in Utica, New York on January 21, 1947. He graduated from Cooperstown Central School in 1965 and was an active alumnus, helping to organize and host a number of class reunions. He was a 1973 graduate of the University of Rhode Island. He was predeceased by his parents, Maynard and Laura (Monroe) Cross, and his younger brother, David. Kernan is survived by his wife of many years, Jane (Berkowitz) Cross, and his son, Jacob.

Variety also marked Kernan’s volunteer activities. He was a Literacy Volunteer tutor. He was also a recent student and a technology host of Midcoast Senior College online courses. He delivered Meals on Wheels and bicycled many times in the American Diabetes Association’s fundraising Tour de Cure. Donations to local community arts groups or to any of these charitable organizations would honor Kernan’s memory.

Celebrations of Kernan’s life are being organized for the Boothbay area in February and for Cooperstown in the spring. Details will be coming from his close friends soon.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, Maine. To extend online condolences, please visit Kernan’s Book of Memories at www.hallfuneralhomes.com