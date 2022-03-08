In Memoriam LaRae M. Maldonado, 39 Feb. 27, 1983 – March 5, 2022

In Memoriam

LaRae Michelle (Field) Maldonado – 39 years old, born February 27, 1983, passed away peacefully at home, after her short battle with Breast Cancer on March 5, 2022, surrounded by family.

LaRae is survived by her parents Barb and Dan Field, sons Dakota Field and Emery Maldonado, her beloved K9, best friend Kuma, Parent Substitute Tricia Bohle and Family, special Friend Lori Peck, many, many siblings, as well as many other family members.

LaRae was very outgoing, had the best personality, full of life and energy. Her smile and bright spirit would light up any room. She met many people on her journey in life that were special to her, from co-workers, classmates, and random people on the street, everyone became her friend.

LaRae found her passion in life through working with animals, especially dogs. While fulfilling her dreams she came across a group for Dock Dogs/Air Dogs, this was her true calling. LaRae traveled near and far to compete with her beloved Kuma, she included her son’s Dakota and Emery and taught them to throw for Kuma during these events. Kuma has won many awards at these events. LaRae was so proud of her accomplishment in this sport, her wish before passing was to have her sons carry on her dream with Kuma.

LaRae was loved by so many and will be greatly missed. As a community we shall gather and help carry on her dreams and wishes through Dakota and Emery. We shall help support and guide her children in her honoring her requests.

LaRae requested no services but wanted a gathering of family and friends for a Celebration of her life, to share stories and memories with her children. The Celebration will take place in the Spring, 2022.

In leu of flowers there will be a donation collection at her Celebration of Life for her children’s future expenses or donations can be made at https://www.paypal.me/TriciaBohle4LaRae, or contact Tricia Bohle for alternative options. Arrangements are with Delker and Terry Funeral Home 30 South Street Edmeston, NY.