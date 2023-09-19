In Memoriam

Laura Jane Seeley

HARTWICK—Laura Jane Seeley, 39, of Hartwick, passed away unexpectedly at Albany Medical Center on August 23, 2023 as a result of a tragic car accident near Bennington, Vermont. As an organ donor, she gave five recipients “The Gift of Life.”

She was born to George and Mary Seeley on February 1, 1984 in Winchester, Virginia, and was brought home to join her excited 4-year old sister, Kate S. Seeley, bringing joy to the entire household.

Laura is survived by her two beautiful daughters, Ava Lee Brashear (age 11) and Frankie Bella Novak (age 2), as well as her loving partner, Frank V. Novak III.

She is survived by both of her parents, George Seeley and Mary Klein, her sister, Kate S. Seeley, and her nephew, Jack Riley Wheeler Seeley. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends, who all meant so much to her.

Laura attended Cooperstown Central School from kindergarten through the 12th grade. She thrived in the classroom and was an avid athlete, participating in cross-country running, track and field, swim team, soccer, and field hockey. One summer, she was a lifeguard at Three Mile Point on Otsego Lake.

Laura studied child development and family studies at Syracuse University, where she also participated on the Syracuse women’s crew team.

A motivated person, her administrative skills led her to such occupations as being a project administrator for William H. Lane, Inc., a community outreach specialist at Bassett Healthcare, a residential socio-therapist at Hillside Children’s Center, a clinical outreach coordinator at Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, a server at Alex’s World Bistro and a deli/food service clerk at Price Chopper.

Laura was a devoted mother and spent a great deal of time teaching her children the joys of life as well as answering the tough questions. She was an avid gardener, homemaker, blueberry-picker, applesauce maker, runner and downhill skier. She also played the piano and loved art, which she shared with her daughters. Laura felt at home in nature and was always ready to take a hike, go for a swim or build a snowman. Laura Jane was a beautiful person inside and out and will be missed by many.

Calling hours will be from 4:30-7 p.m. on Friday, September 29, 2023 at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home, 82 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. There will be a memorial service the following day, Saturday, September 30, at 2 p.m. at Christ Church in Cooperstown.

Laura’s ashes will be spread by the family in private on beloved acreage, known to the family as “The Property,” in Pierstown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a college fund for Laura’s daughters, Ava and Frankie. Please send ℅ Frank V. Novak III, 343 Goddard’s Road, Hartwick, NY 13348. Another suggestion is to support camperships for 4-H Camp Shankitunk, 2420 Arbor Hill Road, Delhi, NY 13753.