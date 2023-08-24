In Memoriam

Lawrence P. Richards

COOPERSTOWN—Lawrence Penson “Larry” Richards, a lifelong resident of the Cooperstown area, passed away unexpectedly late Friday morning, August 11, 2023 at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. He was 47.

Born July 31, 1976 at Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, Larry was the son of Lawrence Dale “Lannie” Richards and Shari L. Nelson Richards. Raised in Cooperstown, he graduated with the Class of 1995 from Cooperstown Central School.

Throughout his life he worked at Haggerty Ace Hardware and Gordy Robinson’s Service Station on Chestnut Street in Cooperstown.

Larry is survived by his sister, Jennifer Lea Richards, of the Town of Middlefield.

He was predeceased by his mother, Shari L. Richards, who died June 16, 2011, and his father, Lawrence Dale “Lannie” Richard, who died June 10, 2022.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are with the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown