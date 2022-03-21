In Memoriam Lee Carlton Winnie, 75 Oct. 25, 1946 – Mar. 17, 2022

In Memoriam

FLY CREEK – Lee Carlton Winnie died peacefully on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at his home in Fly Creek, surrounded by his loving wife of nearly 40 years and his two sons. He was 75 years old.

Lee was born October 25, 1946 in Cooperstown, the son of Ernest and Gerda (Christiansen) Winnie. He graduated from Cooperstown Central School in the Class of 1965.

After graduating high school, Lee attended Hudson Valley Community College and studied as a mechanical draftsman. Shortly after college in 1967, he was drafted into the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. As a mortarman, Lee received several commendation medals for his heroic actions in Dak Seang in 1968.

After being honorably discharged in 1969, Lee returned to work at his father and uncle’s farm machinery implement business. As a life-long resident of Fly Creek, he is most well-known for working for MOSA and Otsego County at the Cooperstown dump for many years, where he helped people with their recycling and local gossip.

Lee married Susan Jane Dubrey on October 2, 1982 at the Fly Creek United Methodist Church. He and his wife loved to travel, most recently making yearly trips to Florida to see his eldest son, making sure to take every back road and visiting every hole-in-the-wall museum along the way.

Lee was a collector of antiques and treasures, a hobbyist builder and mechanic, animal lover, racing fan, and an avid outdoorsman. He could often be seen at the Fly Creek General Store grabbing coffee, scratch-offs, and chatting with local friends.

Lee is survived by his wife, Susan (Dubrey) Winnie, and his two sons, Zachary (Laura) Winnie of Geneva, Illinois, and Michael Winnie of Fly Creek. He is also survived by 4 siblings, Joanne (Craig) Travers of Hopedale, Massachusetts, Margaret Winnie of Asheville, North Carolina, Jean Winnie of Williamsville, and Richard (Kathy) Winnie of Ocala, Florida.

A date for gathering to celebrate Lee’s life and to share stories will be announced at a future time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to one of the following: Fly Creek Fire Company, P.O. Box 218, Fly Creek, NY 13337; Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820; Cooperstown American Legion, POBox 1193, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are under supervision of Tillapaugh Funeral Service, Cooperstown.