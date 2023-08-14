In Memoriam

Lewis R. Miller

PITTSFIELD—Lewis R. Miller, 92, of Pittsfield passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Lewis was born on the family farm on August 26, 1930, the son of the late Rueben and Mary Gardner Miller. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Elizabeth Miller, and siblings Harley Miller, Mildred Chase, Aleta Smith, Margaret Conklin, Donald Miller, and Ethel White.

He is survived by his companion, Judy Harris; his children, Tim (Joy Tracy) Miller, Terry (Lisa) Miller, Wesley Miller, Lois (John) Ballard, and Mary Jane (Jeffrey) Conroe; his grandchildren, Everett “Flip” Hopper, Kevin Hopper, Melissa Birdsall, Tonya Barnes, Timothy “TJ” Miller Jr., Michelle Miller, Sarah Lipka, Luke Conroe, Michael Miller, Mathew Conroe, and Makenzie Ballard. He is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his companion dog, Zoe.

Lewis was a lifetime resident of the area, attending school in Morris. Early on, he took over the family farm, increasing it by 100 milking cows. He was active in livestock auctions with Lazy S Livestock, Frankfort and Milford sale barns, and owned and operated Homestead Auction Service and Homestead Pet and Feed.

As an auctioneer, Lewis sold horses at the New Holland Sales in Pennsylvania, and in Delaware, Ohio, Morrisville, and Sugar Creek.

His passion was harness racing. His horses raced at Yonkers, Meadowlands, Saratoga, Vernon and Poconos. His favorites were Blazing Dayan, Wesley and Rutz. Recognizing a good racehorse, he purchased Blazing Dayan for $600.00 from Johnny Chambers in Unadilla, who had this horse pulling a manure spreader. He discovered Rutz at a Yonkers sale for just $200.00 more. He trained and developed them into winners. In 1973, he was involved with the pony races with his ponies Holly Run, Cinderella and Chief.

He won many water racing events with his dogs and attended many coon hunts.

He was proud of his time with the Otsego County Fair. In 1968 he joined the board and was president for 19 years. He brought horse racing back to the fair and, under his management, the fair was brought out of debt without having to borrow money.

Lewis worked with the Midstate Speedway in Morris and its concessions. He also owned a racecar and raced Saturday nights in Brookfield, winning a 100-lap race.

He owned a snowmobile business, and after a long day, he and the family would hit the local trails.

Calling hours will be 1-3 p.m. and again from 6-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16at The Grove of Butternut Valley, 193 County Route 49 in Morris. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 17 in the chapel at The Grove of Butternut Valley. Interment will follow in Hillington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to establish a permanent memorial plaque at the Otsego County Fairgrounds. Checks can be made payable to The Lewis Miller Memorial account c/o Timothy L. Miller, 210 Hawks Road, New Berlin, NY 13411.

Arrangements are with Delker and Terry Funeral Home of Edmeston. To send condolences, visit www.Delkerterryfh.com or Delker and Terry Funeral Home on Facebook.