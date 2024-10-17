Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Linda H. Schuermann
1936-2024

RICHLANDS, NC—Linda H. Schuermann, age 87, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2024, surrounded by family at home in Richlands, North Carolina. Born on October 6, 1936 in Paterson, New Jersey, Linda was the daughter of the late Paul and Corinne Haase.

After graduating from Tenafly High School, Linda attended Syracuse University and received a degree in art education. She had many careers in the art field, such as a nursery school art teacher, a successful interior decorator, and an informative guide at two museums in Cooperstown, New York.

She married her high-school sweetheart, Robert (Bob) Schuermann, on October 3, 1959 and they shared 65 wonderful years together. Linda is survived by her husband, Bob, of Richlands, North Carolina; her son, Matthew, and his wife, Maureen, of Cooperstown, New York; her daughter, Betsy, of Richlands, North Carolina; her brother, Norman, and his wife, Kitty, of Media, Pennsylvania; and her beloved grandchildren, Matthew, Margaret, Jennifer, Meagan, and Melissa, who were the love of her life, and several nieces and nephews.

Linda’s happiest times were spent creating arts and crafts, watching numerous sporting events, and collecting leaves, pinecones, and stones with her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles.

The family invites you to join them in celebrating Linda’s life in Cooperstown on a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local hospice agency in Linda’s memory.

