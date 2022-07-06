In Memoriam Linda J. Hall Notice of Graveside Service

In Memoriam

Linda J. Hall

JEFFERSON – A graveside service for Linda J. Hall, who died January 31, 2022, will be offered at 12 Noon Saturday, July 16, 2022, in the Hartwick Cemetery in Hartwick, with the Rev’d Nathan P. Ritter, Rector of Christ Church, Cooperstown officiating. Immediately following the service at the cemetery, at which everyone is welcome, a celebration of Linda and her life will be held at 1 p.m. at The Carriage House Event Center, 790 Southside Drive, Oneonta. A light lunch and refreshments will be served. The family hopes you will bring your memories and stories of Linda to share with all. Arrangements are with the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.