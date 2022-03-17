In Memoriam Lois I. Brenner November 3, 1932 – March 14, 2022

In Memoriam

ONEONTA – Lois I. Brenner, 89, passed away peacefully at home on March 14, 2022.

Lois was born November 3, 1932 in Brooklyn, the daughter of Henry and Isabel (Corry) Erickson.

Lois graduated from Fort Hamilton High School in 1950. Following graduation, she worked in the financial district in New York City at Hanover Bank for several years.

Lois married David W. Brenner on September 5, 1954 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Brooklyn, NY.

Following their marriage, they moved to Oneonta so David could attend college at SUCO. Lois held several office jobs in Oneonta prior to the birth of her children and raising her family. She enjoyed playing Bridge in several organized clubs in Oneonta with friends at times hosting the groups at her home. In 1968 she started working what she thought would be a temporary part-time job out of her home for the Otsego County Employees Federal Credit Union. Over the years, the temporary part time position became a fulfilling full-time career. After several mergers including with the Sidney Federal Credit Union, she was appointed branch manager of the Sidney Federal Credit Union office in Oneonta, retiring in 1995.

She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, served on the Vestry and as the church treasurer for over 25 years.

She is survived by her children, Janice Brenner and husband, Stephen Courter of Milford, Donald Brenner and Patricia Foland of Raleigh, NC; and Douglas Brenner and Kathleen Henderson of Oneonta; grandchildren, Mariah (Courter) and husband, Nick Adams; Jaclyn Courter, Luke Courter, Sophie Brenner, Maxwell Brenner and Erickson Brenner; her sister, Carol MacKenzie and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, David W. Brenner on March 4, 2022 and brother, Kenneth Erickson.

Lois’ love for her family, dedication to church and beaming smile will be missed.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, March 25, at St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta, with the Rev. Kenneth Hunter, as celebrant.

Interment at the Glenwood Cemetery, Oneonta, will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to St. James Episcopal Church Mission Committee, 305 Main St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or to Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820

Online condolences may be sent to, www.lhpfuneralhome.com