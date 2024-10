Stamford Priest Assigned To Cooperstown By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com COOPERSTOWN – Father Michael Cambi, who arrived at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Catholic Church as pastor on Labor Day Weekend, grew up in a Catholic family, primarily in Yorktown Heights, Westchester County, with a stint in Northern Virginia. But it never occurred to him to be a priest. He grew up a Yankees fan, played center field and third base, and went off to Notre Dame, majoring in metallurgical engineering and history. Graduating from the five-year program, he joined GE in Cincinnati, moved to Orlando…