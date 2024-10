In Memoriam

Michael A. Perry

1954-2024

MICHAEL A. PERRY

(Photo Provided)

ONEONTA—Michael A Perry of Oneonta passed away on May 16, 2024 at home.



There will be a gathering on July 13 at 1 p.m. at Fortin Park in Oneonta to celebrate and honor Mike.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, Oneonta.