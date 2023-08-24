In Memoriam: Lucy Battel Hamilton

COOPERSTOWN—Lucy Battel Hamilton died peacefully on July 19, 2023 at her summer home in Cooperstown, New York surrounded by her loving family. Known to all as “Bunny,” she was born in Buffalo, New York on November 13, 1933, the daughter of Lucy Mills Battel and John Lawrence Battel.

After attending the Buffalo Seminary and Bennett College, she and Lyman Bass Townsend wed, settling in Millbrook, New York with their three children. It was during her Millbrook years that Bunny began a lifelong passion for gardening, and love of the outdoors, nature, and adventure.…