In Memoriam

Marianna Shepard Garrett

1936-2024

MARIANNA SHEPARD GARRETT

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Marianna Shepard Garrett passed away peacefully on December 22, 24.

Marianna was born in Cooperstown, New York on March 7, 1936 to Richard and Mollie Shepard. She grew up in Cooperstown and graduated from Cooperstown Central School in 1954. She went on to study at Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in Boston, Massachusetts.

Upon graduation, she returned to Cooperstown for several years and was employed by Bassett Hospital as an administrative assistant to the hospital director. She moved to Washington, D.C. in the 1960s and worked for the National Academy of Sciences. While in D.C. she met her husband, Charles Garrett, an engineer with the Department of Energy. They were married in 1978 at The Farmers’ Museum church in Cooperstown.

After living in Alexandria for a few years, they moved to McLean, Virginia, where they purchased a house. A rare spinal condition necessitated surgery in 1983. Despite her physical limitations, Mar lived a joyful and fulfilling life with Chuck until his death in 2019.They enjoyed travelling, especially to Cooperstown, Williamsburg, Virginia and the Outer Banks of North Carolina. She had many hobbies, including knitting, cross stitching, planting flowers in her yard and planters, and creating beautiful flower arrangements. She loved creating greeting cards using photos she had taken over the years.

Marianna was very active in her church, the Beverly Hills Community Methodist Church in Alexandria. She served in several capacities, including performing in church musicals and singing in the choir, which she cherished the most. She knitted hats and booties for new babies in the congregation and also sent cards to offer support in times of need. She faithfully participated in a weekly Bible study group up until the final week of her life. She also volunteered, for many years, as a ride coordinator for SHARE, an organization that provides food to individuals in need.

Marianna had a large group of loyal friends who remained active in her life until her final days. She was beloved for her kindness and her wonderful sense of humor.

Following Chuck’s death, Marianna was cared for by numerous loving caregivers which allowed her to live independently and remain in her home until her final days.

Marianna was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband, her step-daughter, Barbara, and her son-in-law, Michael Stevens.

She is survived by three step-daughters, Linda Garrett (Las Cruces, New Mexico), Laura Garrett O’Shea (Sterling, Virginia), Leila Garrett-Stevens (Norwalk, Connecticut), and four grandchildren, Mallory O’Shea, Tristan O’Shea, Will Stevens, and Owen Stevens. She is also survived by her sisters, Janis Shepard Moon (Sidney, New York) and Marjorie Shepard Matney (Chicopee, Massachusetts), two nieces and one nephew.

A memorial service will be held on April 5 at the Beverly Hills United Methodist Church, Alexandria, Virginia.

Donations in Marianna’s memory may be made to the Beverly Hills Community United Methodist Church, 3512 Old Dominion Blvd., Alexandria, VA, 22305.