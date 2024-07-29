In Memoriam

Mark David Gobel

1955-2024

ONEONTA – Mark David Gobel, 69, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, left his earthly body on June 1, 2024 after facing cancer with unwavering strength and grace. Mark’s determination and loving spirit touched all who knew him.

Mark was born on May 29, 1955 in Johnson City, New York, the son of the late Donald Raymond and Frances Jane (Duroe) Gobel. He grew up in Apalachin, New York and graduated from Vestal High School.

Mark is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Lisa; his son, Peter Gobel (Nicole), and grandchildren Riley and Maxine of Clifton Park, New York; and his sister, Donna Lee Boyd (William). He was pre-deceased by his son, Andrew Mark Gobel.

Mark earned his bachelor of science in medical technology from Hartwick College in 1977. It was during his college years that he met his future wife, Lisa Reed Gobel, who also graduated with a bachelor’s degree in medical technology. They were married September 17, 1977.

Mark began his career in the laboratory at A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital, specializing in hematology. After spending 30 years at Fox Hospital, he brought his expertise to Cobleskill Regional Hospital, retiring after 45 years in the field in 2021. He also studied and practiced the field of homeopathy, graduating from The New England School of Homeopathy.

Mark was a gifted athlete and had a lifelong passion for competition, winning countless trophies and awards. As a teenager, he rubbed elbows with the best in motocross of the era. He later pursued cross-country skiing, road and mountain bicycling, and canoeing. He combined running, biking and canoeing to win the Glimmerglass Triathlon twice, the most recent at age 50. He mentored many young adults, sharing his love of sport, his most recent event being the 2024 Empire State Winter Games Snowbike Race, in which he won a silver medal alongside his son and grandson, who won gold and bronze respectively in their categories.

Mark and Lisa cherished their tandem bicycle rides, creating lasting memories and friendships on tours through Ireland, Canada, and the Eastern U.S. Mark was also a talented photographer, sharing his love through photo cards sent to family and friends every Christmas.

A celebration of Mark’s life will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2024 at Gilbert Lake State Park, Briggs Pavilion, from 1-5 p.m. Attendees will have an opportunity at the gathering to contribute to a memorial bench in Mark’s memory, to be placed at Gilbert Lake State Park. Memorial donations may also be made to Oneonta Soccer Club’s Andrew Gobel Memorial Scholarship at Oneonta Soccer Club 5001 Route 23 Suite 3 Box 108 Oneonta, NY 13820.

Mark’s final gift was donating his body to Albany Medical Center Anatomical Gift Program.

His favorite quote: “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in an attractive and well preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, chocolate in one hand, latte in the other, body thoroughly used up, totally worn out and screaming ‘Woo hoo, what a ride.’”