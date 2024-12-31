In Memoriam

Martha Mary Messner

1949-2024

WORCESTER—Martha Mary (née Richtsfeld) Messner died at home on December 13, 2024. She was born March 22, 1949.

Calling hours will be on Friday, January 17, 2025 from 3-7 p.m., followed by a service of Evening Prayer at Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center Street, Oneonta.

Her funeral will be Saturday, January 18, 2025 at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta beginning at 11:30 a.m. A reception follows.

A full obituary will appear after the new year.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hellerskinnerfh.com, the website of Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, 155 Main Street, Worcester.