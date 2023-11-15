Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Mary Ann Shovlowsky
1949-2023

(Photo provided)

ONEONTA—Mary Ann Shovlowsky passed away on September 2, 2023 in Oneonta. She was born on January 5, 1949 in Auburn.

Mary Ann was a teacher at Schenevus Central School for many years. She loved the students and touched many lives in her 20+ years of working there.

She loved to watch her godson, Finlay, play sports. She followed him and his teammates throughout the area as they played soccer and basketball games, and ran track. It was a highlight in her life.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 25 at St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta, New York. There will be a reception immediately after the service at the church. All are invited.

