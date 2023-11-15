In Memoriam

Mary Romano

1929-2023

DAYTONA BEACH, FL—Mary Romano of Daytona Beach, Florida and formerly of Franklin, New York, went peacefully to her heavenly home on Friday, November 10, 2023. She was born on January 16, 1929.

Mary lived in Florida for the last year, enjoying the beach and making memories with her son, Stephen.

She is survived by her son; her grandchildren, Kimberlee Microni (Greg), Brook Romano (Ryan), Bret Romano, Frank Carbone (Stephanie), Michael Carbone (Taryn), and Julianne Carbone (Christopher) ; and five great-grandchildren, Anthony, Rocky, David, Hannah, and Delilah.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, Frank Romano, and her daughter, Christine Carbone.

She was the beloved matriarch of the family, and will be sorely missed!