In Memoriam Nicholas J. Steckler 1959-2023

In Memoriam

Nicholas J. Steckler

CHANDLER, AZ—Nicholas J. Steckler, age 63, of Mesa, Arizona and formally from Richfield Springs, passed away April 21, 2023 while in the care of The Dobson Inpatient Hospice Care Hospital Facility in Chandler, Arizona after a courageous five-year battle with colon/liver cancer.

Nick, also known as Nicky, was born on August 28, 1959. He attended and graduated from Richfield Springs Central School. Shortly after graduating, he moved to Phoenix, Arizona and resided there until his passing.

Nicky was an avid bowler, winning many championship awards; bowling was his deepest passion. He was also a diehard fan of his Phoenix Cardinals NFL. He will always be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor—he always had a joke, no matter how sick he was.

Nicky was predeceased by his father, Nicholas (Nick) Steckler; his mother, Sophie; his brother, David; his grandparents; and his forever best friend in life, Greg Kries.

Nicky is survived by his sisters, Nadine (Pete), Michele (Randy), and Maria; his stepmother, Kate; his nieces, Trasi (Brian), Erica (Eric), Miranda (Brian), and Brittany (Dave); his nephew, Nicholas; great-nieces Alexa and Hannah; and great-nephew Benjamin.

In accordance with his wishes, Nicky’s ashes will be brought back to New York, entrusted to the care of his sister, Nadine. A celebration of life will take place sometime this summer here in New York.

At this time, we want to thank his friend and roommate, Scott Bruce, for all his help. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.