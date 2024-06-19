In Memoriam

Ramona Ann Harlem

1928-2024

RAMONA ANN HARLEM

(Photo Provided)

ONEONTA—Ramona Ann Harlem, of Oneonta, New York, passed away on June 4, 2024 at The Pines of Sarasota, Florida. She was born on in September 1928 in Peru, New York to Herwood and Lauretta (Pat) Prevost.



Ramona graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1945. Then, she entered nursing school as a cadet nurse in the fall of 1945, graduating in 1948 from Champlain Valley Hospital School of Nursing. In the 1970s, she returned to college and earned her bachelor’s in nursing. Then she worked as a school nurse teacher. Subsequently, she earned her master’s degree.

During the early years of her marriage, Ramona worked at Albany Medical Center at night and took care of her son, Bob, during the day while Bob Sr. attended law school. She practiced nursing in many areas: she did private duty nursing; she specialized in chest and brain cases in the Albany area; and also worked at Fox Hospital in Oneonta as a medical nurse. In the late 1970s, she transitioned to nursing for the Department of Corrections, working at Dannemora Correctional Facility and then Cape Vincent Correctional Facility, eventually retiring as a nurse supervisor in 1991.

Ramona was a Roman Catholic and she and Bob raised their children in the Catholic faith, sending them to many years of Catholic school.

After retiring, she worked as a volunteer for several non-profit groups, including hospice, worked as an ombudsman, volunteered at the Senior Center, read to elementary-school children, etc. She also assisted seniors and indigents with their income taxes for many years.

She enjoyed playing duplicate bridge and earned the designation of “Life Master” in 1995! She traveled extensively, often to find a Duplicate Bridge tournament, but also with friends and family. She sailed on the Queen Elizabeth II, visited the Grand Canyon, Alaska, Antarctica, Bermuda, the Panama Canal, Prince Edward Island, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and France, as well as many states!

Family was very important to Mom. She took her grandchildren on trips, allowed them to eat cake for breakfast (something she would NEVER allow her children to eat!), had a keen sense of when her children might need a little extra support, and spent the Christmas holidays with her children (and their father and his spouse) and their families—displaying a picture of grace.

She was a stay-at-home mom for the majority of her 23-year marriage. Chores were assigned (even to cousins when they visited!) and the work was inspected! She was most proud of having six children who are all good citizens and contribute to the benefit of society! (This obituary was written by Mom—with only minor edits—as part of her training to prepare her for volunteer work with hospice patients.)

Mom was one-of-a-kind! She was kind, generous, supportive, at times determined and outspoken, but always had good intentions. We endured a very long good-bye together. We love you Mom. Rest easy. You’ve earned that.

Ramona is survived by two sons, Robert Jr. (Bobbie) of Venice, Florida and Richard (Debra) of Oneonta, New York; and four daughters, Ramona Palermo (Rick) of Sarasota, Florida, Rebecca Lloyd (Jack) of South Glens Falls, New York, Ruth Ehrets (Frank Vergari) of Oneonta, New York, and Rosemary Harlem Wood (Woody) of Sarasota, Florida.

She is also survived by eight grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and a large extended family.

Services will be held at St. Mary’s Church, 39 Walnut Street, Oneonta, New York on July 12, 2024 at 10 a.m., followed by a reception to celebrate Ramona’s life at the Carriage House, 790 Southside Drive, Oneonta, New York.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association; Family Service Association of Oneonta, 277 Chestnut Street, Oneonta, NY 13820; or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are by All Veterans-All Families.