In Memoriam

Rebecca Gillette-Myers

1944-2023

Rebecca Gillette-Myers

ONEONTA—Rebecca “Becky” Gillette-Myers, 79, passed away November 17, 2023 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Becky was born on April 16, 1944 in Stamford, New York at Bathgate Hospital, the daughter of the late Griffin A. and Frances G. (McClelland) Brooks.

She graduated from Stamford Central School in 1962 and Otsego Area School of Practical Nursing. She had wonderful memories of growing up in Stamford on a poultry farm and also worked hard with her parents in the establishment of their barbecue restaurant business. She was employed in New York City as a ticket agent for Mohawk Airlines. In later years, she received her LPN and worked in a nursing career. She enjoyed cooking, crafting, golf, and especially gardening and researching family genealogy. She loved the time spent with family and her special friends.

Becky was predeceased by her first husband, Richard Wayne Gillette, who passed at a young age of 39 on June 16, 1978 in North Syracuse, New York. They had three children.

Becky married Richard Warren Myers on April 11, 1986 in Oneonta, New York. Becky and Rich enjoyed many winters in Florida and also their home, friends, and neighbors in Oneonta.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Myers; her three children, Kimberly A. and husband, Dean Marble, Griffin W. and wife, Dawn Gillette, and Brian L. and wife Susan Gillette; grandchildren Karlyn and husband David Mellor, Caitlin Marble, Kinsey and Brandon Gillette, Kendall and Peyton Gillette; step-children Todd Myers, who passed in 2020, Carey and wife Vicky Myers, Jennifer and husband Nicklaus Thomas; grandchildren, Kayla and husband Eric Chen, Mathew and wife Anne Myers, Daniel, Timothy, Benjamin, Clara, and Luke Myers, and Emily Thomas; great-grandchildren Caden, Liam, Noah Mellor, and Myles Naughton; her siblings, Phyllis O’Sullivan (Steve O’Sullivan predeceased), John Brooks (Joan), and Sharon Dawson (Wally); and her many beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 25 at the First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main Street, Stamford, New York, with the Rev. Dawn Richards officiating. The committal service will follow at the Oneonta Plains Cemetery. Friends and family will be welcomed at the Oneonta Country Club following the committal service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main St., Stamford, NY 12167 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lhpfuneralhome.com, the website of Oneonta’s only family-owned funeral home, Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono at 51 Dietz Street.

