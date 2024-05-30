In Memoriam

Rennie S. Brown

1950 – 2024

RENNIE S. BROWN

ONEONTA—Rennie S. (Hughes) Brown, 73, of Oneonta, New York, born on October 16, 1950, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, April 7, 2024 after a courageous battle with numerous health conditions. Her loving husband, Larry, and her daughter, Heather, were at her side.

She was the daughter of Bill and Peg Hughes of Oneonta, New York, both of whom predeceased her.

Rennie was born and raised in Oneonta and graduated from Oneonta High School, Class of 1969. She then went to the Decker School of Nursing in Binghamton, New York and graduated with her class in 1972. In 1971, while in nursing school, she enlisted in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps. She claims her best find while in Binghamton was “the love of her life, Larry,” whom she married in 1972.

After receiving her honorable discharge from the military, they eventually found their way back to Oneonta. Rennie was employed for 30+ years by OAS and Sodexo dining services at SUNY Oneonta, where she enjoyed her interactions with the students.

She had many friends at First United Presbyterian (“Red Door”) Church in Oneonta, where she served as an Elder, participated in numerous activities, and sang with the choir as long as her health permitted.

She enjoyed knitting, reading, and being with family and friends. She especially liked going to Celtic and Scottish festivals because her father, Bill, was born in Scotland. She once had the opportunity to carry the clan flag (House of Gordon) at the Opening of Ceremonies of the Capital District Highland Games in Altamont, New York, which “made her day.”

Needless to say, she collected many Celtic CDs and she enjoyed listening to them. Her overall love of music covered a wide spectrum, from Broadway shows to opera. The last show she was able to attend in person was with her sister, Peg, at the Glimmerglass Festival, which was a day of great joy for her. Now she has been called upon to sing as a new soprano in God’s Heavenly Choir. Her parting prayer for each of us is a simple one, “Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.”

Rennie is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Larry Brown, of Oneonta, and daughters Janet and Heather Brown, both of Otego, New York. She is also survived by her siblings, Dr. Peg Hughes and her husband, John Bennett, of California; Bill and Paula Hughes of Maine; Joe and Jane Hughes of Afton; Helen (Chickie) and Jack Mateosky of South Carolina; and her special Aunt Connie Mokay, of Oneonta. Rennie also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, including Larry’s supportive family, especially little sister Kim, upon whom he leaned heavily for her medical insights.

A memorial service will be held at First United Presbyterian (“Red Door”) Church, 381 Main Street, Oneonta, New York on Saturday, June 15 at 11 a.m. The church is handicapped accessible through the parking lot entrance off Walling Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rennie’s memory to the Music Fund of First United Presbyterian Church, 2 Walling Ave, Oneonta NY 13820 or one of the numerous foundations addressing chronic disease, e.g., American Heart Association, American Diabetes Foundation, National Kidney Foundation.

Interment will be private at the columbarium, the Mount Calvary Cemetery, Emmons, New York.

Rennie was in the care of the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, Oneonta, New York.