In Memoriam

Rev. Evelina Fuller Lincoln
1948-2024

REV. EVELINA FULLER LINCOLN
(Photo Provided)

HARTWICK—Rev. Evelina Fuller Lincoln, 75, a spiritual counselor, pastor, and storyteller, passed into eternal rest on June 17, 2024 at A.O. Fox Nursing Home in Oneonta, with family by her side.

Born December 27, 1948 in Cooperstown, Evelina Ethel Fuller was the eldest daughter of Henry Eugene and Amelia Rosamond (Huestis) Fuller. Raised in Hartwick in the family home on East Main Street, she attended Cooperstown Central School, graduating with the Class of 1966. She received an associate’s degree from Mohawk Valley Community College, a bachelor’s degree from Lesley University, master’s degree from Alfred University, and interfaith ordination from The New Seminary.

On April 27, 1968, Evelina married David Carl Lincoln Sr., and the two enjoyed 49 years of marriage until his passing on November 25, 2017.

Through the years she served as a college professor, and through her interfaith ministry, “The Heart of Healing,” was a spiritual counselor and pastor.

Evelina is survived by four sons: David C. Lincoln Jr. (Laura), Chris Carroll, John Lincoln, and Michael Lincoln (Victoria); grandchildren: Megan, Cassandra, Xanthian, Quintin, Tristen, Chris, Jeffery, Carter, Sadie, Emily, John Henry, Mack, and Cooper; great-grandchild Maben; her sister, Jean M. Dibble, and her family; and a brother-in-law, John Lincoln (Ginny) and their family.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her father, Henry Fuller, who died December 12, 1975, her mother, Amelia R. Fuller, who died February 17, 2015, and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Myron Dibble Jr., who died October 26, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at SUNY Oneonta’s Morris Conference Center beginning at 1 p.m., with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Opportunities for Otsego, 3 West Broadway, Oneonta, NY 13820.

The Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown is assisting the family.

