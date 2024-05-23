Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Richard William Robinson (Rick)
1955-2024

RICHARD WILLIAM ROBINSON (RICK)
(Photo Provided)

PLEASANT BROOK–Richard (Rick) Robinson passed away on May 16, 2024 of liver failure at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Rick was a lifelong techie who discovered the field of computer programming in high school in Oxon Hill, Maryland, where he also met his future wife, Mary Miga. The spiritual awakening of the seventies brought Rick and Mary to a communal church in New York City for seven years of Bible fellowship and carpet cleaning. In 1987, Rick received a life-saving liver transplant at Massachusetts General Hospital. This gift of time allowed him to build a successful career, nurture a loving family, and enjoy years of exploring his hobbies and interests deeply.

Rick was a self-taught programmer during the advent of personal computers. He started database programming in the advertising industry, working for Interactive Market Systems (IMS) for over 30 years. He was a pioneer of working from home even before the World Wide Web was available. Outside of IMS, Rick designed and created several programs to benefit local businesses and the community. Rick was a Raspberry Pi and Maker Space enthusiast and his latest venture, Silly Goat Creative, a Python learning center and store which sold local products and books, was cut short by his illness. 

Rick will be remembered for his quiet, approachable nature and his sense of humor. He enjoyed “the simple pleasures”: playing with grandchildren, reading and listening to podcasts, being an avid Washington Commanders fan, walking, camping, a good comedy film, and a hot cup of coffee.

Rick is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary; daughter Rachel Robinson of Cooperstown; sons Robert (Alissa) Robinson and Benjamin (Druziana) Robinson of Oneonta; grandchildren Emmet Labruzzo, Reese, Ruby, and Remy Robinson, and Ashton Robinson; and a sister, Kathryn Whittaker of Payson, Arizona. He was predeceased by brother-in-law Thomas Miga.

A celebration of life is being planned for mid-September.

The Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown is assisting the Robinson family.

1 Comment

  1. Thank you Lord for Rick Robinson and his wife Mary without which I would have never known Jesus.
    He was a blessing from God to all who knew him and will be remembered always by those who loved him.
    I look forward to the day I see him again in the Kingdom.

    Rigo

