In Memoriam Robert C. Lander, 95 October 5, 1926 – August 6, 2022

In Memoriam

Robert C. Lander

MORRIS – Robert Charles Lander, 95, of Wallkill and Morris NY passed away Saturday August 6, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born on October 5, 1926 in Elizabeth, NJ to Ralph George Lander and Rosalind (Sharetts) Lander. Bob was married in 1948 to Margaret Mary (Miehls) Lander for 58 years.

Bob served in the United States Navy from 1944 to 1946 during the Second World War. He attended Pace College on the GI Bill. He worked as a systems programmer for American Tobacco Co. from 1946 until his retirement in 1986 totaling 40 years. Bob was a lover of animals, cigars, martinis and an avid golfer. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him.

Bob is survived by his daughters Carol Ann Venugopal (Dr. Venue Venugopal), Valerie Ann McCann (Peter McCann), Betty Ann Lander and Sue Ann Lander. Grandchildren: Diane (McCann) Walling (Michael), Robert McCann, Suresh Venugopal (Naomi), Anthony Rendell (Anne-Marie), and Prakash Venugopal (Ginger). Great grandchildren: Emily, Jacob and Jessica Walling, Wyntersilver Rendell, Keegan McCann, Valen and Aryan Venugopal. Nieces: Judy (Ryan) Bellman, Susan (Meyer) McCann, Maryjane (Ryan) Young. Also very close to his heart his extended family: Cathy and Ray DelCotto and Kyle, Tabatha, Trevor, Christopher and Elizabeth who also called him Grandpa. Bob is predeceased by his parents Ralph and Rosalind, wife Margaret, brother Ralph, sisters Rosalind, Leila, Harriet, Jane, and twin sister Alma Jean.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s name to the New York State Veterans Home, 4207 NY-220 Oxford NY or the Humane Society of their choosing.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Delker & Terry Funeral Home, 30 South St. Edmeston, NY 13335. Calling hours will be Thursday August 11th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Graveside service will be held at the Hillington Cemetery Morris, NY on Saturday August 13th at 11:00 AM. For additional information and a full obituary, please visit www.delkerterryfh.com .