In Memoriam

Robert J. Morley

1955-2023

Robert J. Morley

PHOENIX, AZ—Robert Joseph Morley, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away at his home September 7, 2023. He was 68 years old.

Born March 9, 1955 in Bloomfield, New Jersey, he was a son of Joseph F. and Roberta “Bobbie” A. (Schilling) Morley.

Raised in Ramsey, New Jersey, Robert graduated from Don Bosco Prep in 1973 and Marist College in 1977. He worked in the Cooperstown area for Wilber Bank before relocating and settling in Phoenix, Arizona. Rob established a personal training business in Phoenix and developed a very loyal following. He had a deep love for horses and was involved in equestrian training.

Robert is survived by his brothers, Scott Morley of Guilderland Center and Curt G. Morley and wife Katherine of Hull, Massachusetts; his nieces and nephews, Griffith P. of Massapequa and Alec of Cherry Valley, and Taylor, Brooke, Samantha, and Joseph of Boston, Massachusetts; aunts and uncles Emily and Stephen Swihura of Melbourne, Florida and Leonard R. and Cathy Schilling of Lowell, Indiana; and several cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, Joseph F. Morley, who died February 21, 1997; his mother, Roberta A. “Bobbie” Morley, who died June 14, 2019; a brother, Peter, who died June 21, 1988; a sister, Mary Louise, who died in 1957; and just recently a cousin, Susanne Swihura-Adsit, who died September 18, 2023.

Robert will be laid to rest in the Morley family plot in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Index.

The Morley family respectfully requests that expressions of sympathy in the form of memorial gifts for Robert be made to the Peter Morley Scholarship Fund at Cooperstown Central School, 38 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.