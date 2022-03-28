In Memoriam Robert T. Davenport, 55 October 15, 1966 – March 24, 2022

In Memoriam

FLY CREEK – Robert Thomas Davenport, 55, of Fly Creek and Medford, New Jersey, passed away unexpectedly Thursday afternoon, March 24, 2022, at Cooper Hospital/University Medical Center in Camden, New Jersey.

He was born October 15, 1966, at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the firstborn son of Robert Duane and Geni (Alves) Davenport. Robert lived in South Philadelphia and Brooklyn before settling in Medford Lakes, New Jersey, where he attended both Lenape and Shawnee High Schools and graduated with the Class of 1984. From 1991-1995 he attended Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana where he majored in political science and history. Although he was an avid student of history both ancient and modern, his hands-on work was primarily in computer science, first in research and then as founding partner in one of the earliest internet service providers in southern Burlington County. After moving Upstate in 2000, he devoted himself to family.

Robert is survived by his wife of 32 years, Dr. Samantha K. Davenport of Fly Creek; their three children, Elizabeth, Alexander and Amanda; his mother, Geni Davenport of Cooperstown; and brother, David J. Davenport of Fly Creek.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert D. Davenport, who died in 1979.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

As a way to honor the memory of Robert please strongly consider donating a unit of blood in free celebration of life. Those interested in more traditional expressions are asked to kindly consider the American Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders or planting a tree.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.