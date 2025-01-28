In Memoriam

Roberta Elizabeth Truesdell

1934-2025

ROBERTA ELIZABETH TRUESDELL

EDMESTON—Roberta Elizabeth (Bobbie) Truesdell, Syracuse, age 90 on Saturday, January 25, 2025 passed on from this earthly existence after a long illness.

She was born October 13, 1934 in the Town of Middlefield, New York.

Roberta grew up on a working dairy farm on Mill Creek Road, just North of the Village of Edmeston, New York. She graduated from Edmeston Central School in 1952 and from Crouse-Irving School of Nursing in 1955. As a representative of her class, she delivered the Senior Address at graduation, which was held at Henricks Chapel. Almost her entire professional career was as a labor and delivery nurse at what is currently Crouse Hospital, Syracuse.

She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas Hickling Jones and Addie Elizabeth Truesdell and, more recently, by C. Gee, her beloved feline.

Roberta was baptized and confirmed at Grace Episcopal Church, where she was an active member for many years. It was her wish that her final service would also be held there.

She is survived by three very special friends, Jean E. Whitmore, Tracey White, and Jessica Rice, as well as her Grace Church “family” and other friends.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 4 at 10 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church at 819 Madison Street, on the corner of Madison and University Avenue in Syracuse.

The church will be open on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. for viewing prior to the 10 a.m. service.

Burial in the spring will be with her parents at Taylor Hill Cemetery, next to the site of the old Taylor Hill Meeting House, north of Edmeston.

If desired, one may make contributions in Roberta’s name to Food Center@324 at University United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 324 University Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13210.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Keegan-Osbelt-Knight Funeral Home, 900 N. Salina Street, Syracuse. Burial arrangements are entrusted to Delker & Terry Funeral Home, 30 South Main Street, Edmeston, NY.