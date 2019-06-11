IN MEMORIAM: Roberta L. Wood, 90; Retired To Cooperstown

IN MEMORIAM:

COOPERSTOWN – Roberta L. Wood, 90, who settled in Cooperstown after living in Long Island, died Sunday evening, June 9, 2019, surrounded by family at her home in the Town of Middlefield.

She was born July 27, 1928, in Brooklyn, a daughter of Walter F. and Laura (Wilson) Acker.

On January 13, 1951, Roberta married Richard Corbett Wood, also from Brooklyn, in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Brooklyn. The two shared 55 years of marriage until Dick’s passing on September 3, 2006.

For many years she worked as an insurance agent for the K & C Agency in Valley Stream on Long Island, where she and Dick lived and raised their family. In the early 90s they moved from Long Island and settled in Cooperstown.

Roberta is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard S. and Laurie Wood of Cooperstown and Douglas J. and Kathleen Wood of Bay Shore; her grandchildren, Jennifer Craver and husband, Tim, Rachael Wood and Dave Allison, Alyssa Wicker and husband, Brett, Amy Waldron, Brandy Hardy and husband, Robert, Dawn Saxon and husband, Tim and Janine Marie Perez; numerous great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a grandson, Douglas Richard Wood, who died April 22, 2018, and a brother, Victor (Vic) Sinnott who died January 4, 2018.

In accordance with Roberta’s wishes, there will be no services.

Expressions of sympathy in the form of memorial donations may be made to Catskill Area Hospice and Palliative Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.