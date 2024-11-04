In Memoriam

Ronald F. Jex

1936-2024

RONALD F. JEX

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Ronald F. Jex, a long-time member of the Cooperstown community who was active with his church, the Masons and Lions, and who will be remembered for his years managing the Cooperstown General Store on Main Street, peacefully entered into eternal rest in the early morning hours of Friday, November 1, 2024, at his home on Chestnut Street. He was 87.

Ronald Francis Jex was born November 23, 1936 in Lockport, one of six children of Nelson L. Jex, a native of Great Yarmouth, England, and Marian Loraine (Wilcox) Jex. After graduating from high school, he attended the University of Buffalo.

He was inducted into the United States Army on September 19, 1960, and proudly served his country until receiving his honorable discharge from the military on September 18, 1962.

On September 14, 1963, Ron married Marti Huntress in a ceremony at the Pilgrim Congregational Church in Vineland, New Jersey. In 1971, Ron and Marti and their young family moved to Cooperstown and settled into their home on Chestnut Street.

Throughout his life, Ron was a successful businessman for several retail stores. He owned and operated the Ben Franklin store in Fort Plain, managed the Cooperstown General Store on Main Street in Cooperstown in the space formerly occupied by the J.J. Newberry department store, and assisted Marti in owning and operating Ellsworth & Sill on Main Street up until just a few years ago.

On May 13, 1959, Ron was Raised a Master Mason in Kingston Lodge No. 10, Free and Accepted Masons in Kingston. After moving to Cooperstown, Ron affiliated with Otsego Lodge No. 138, F. & A.M. on December 28, 1973, and right up until his unexpected death was a dedicated and faithful Lodge Brother who rarely missed a meeting. He served the Lodge as Worshipful Master in 1980, was treasurer from January 1985 until June 2022, and was currently serving as the Lodge’s chaplain, a position he has held for many years. At the state level, he served from 1988-1989 as Grand Steward for the Grand Lodge of the State of New York, the position which bestowed on him the title of Right Worshipful Brother. This past June, Ron was honored for 65 years of loyal support and dedication to the Masonic Fraternity at an event attended by many Brother Masons and guests from throughout the state. He was also a member since 1996 of Otsego Chapter No. 26, Royal Arch Masons. Companion Jex kept this Chapter together whilst serving for more than 10 years as the Excellent High Priest. Brother Jex will be greatly missed by his many Brothers and friends in the Masonic Fraternity, and he will be fondly remembered for his steadfast dedication to the Craft.

A Presbyterian his entire life, Ron was equally dedicated to his faith community, The First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, which he joined on May 20, 1975. He served the church as a trustee from 1988-1994, was ordained an elder in 2020, and faithfully served as financial secretary from 1999-2021.

Since October of 1971, Ron has been a member and former president of The Lions Club of Cooperstown. As one of its oldest members, both in age and years of membership, he could still be counted on to be present at club meetings and social gatherings. He was also a member of the Clark F. Simmons American Legion Post No. 579 in Cooperstown, and enjoyed history.

The Masons, Lions, church, business and especially family were all vital parts of Ron’s well-lived life. His presence on Chestnut Street, whether it was raking leaves, shoveling snow, walking their dog or arriving at church each Sunday arm in arm with Marti, will be greatly missed.

Ron is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Marti; their two daughters, Dr. Sandra Jex, DVM and husband Doug of Springfield, Vermont, and Lynn Jex Joyce of Clifton Park; and five grandchildren, Dr. Lauren Musial and husband Dr. Shawn Musial, Alexander Warner and his fiancé, Lina Corbacho, Catherine Warner, Ryan Joyce-U.S. Army, and Caitlyn Joyce.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by all of his siblings, Albert W. Jex (1997), Gertrude J. Jex (2015), Frederick N. Jex (2016), Nelsonia L. Murphy (2020) and Joanne F. Fligger (2021).

A funeral service will be offered at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at The First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, with the Rev. Jessica D. Lambert, lead pastor, officiating. A Masonic Funeral Service will be held at the start of the service, led by his friends and Brother Masons from Otsego Lodge No. 138, F. & A.M., as well as Brother Masons from throughout the Central Leatherstocking Masonic District.

Immediately following the services, all are welcome to gather in the chapel adjoining the church for a time of refreshment and fellowship.

The Service of Committal and Burial will be later that afternoon in Hartwick Seminary Cemetery, with Military Honors to be accorded by members of the Cooperstown Veterans Club and the New York State Military Forces Honor Guard.

As an alternative to flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326 or Shriners Children’s, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.